'Honour to be invited': Vir Das shares pictures from Donald Trump Inauguration, but there's a twist

Standup comedian Vir Das on Tuesday shared photos of himself at US President Donald Trump's inauguration. Das was seen wearing a reindeer hoodie underneath a pantsuit in one of these pictures.

In these pictures, Das was seen with the likes of Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Barron Trump, Kamala Harris, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg. He was also seen with an empty chair for the Indian Prime Minister in one of these pictures.

Das shared these pictures on Instagram with the caption: "The presidential inauguration was such an amazing event. An honour to be invited (sic)." The pictures soon went viral on social media platforms but there was a twist.

These pictures were generated using artificial intelligence. Needless to say, netizens were quick to notice and were ready to have some fun. "Vir Das is dangerous for AI," a user commented. "RIP Threads (sic)," another user wrote.

"Most efficient use of AI by a human - Vir Das," a third user said. "Can we take away his midjourney access?" a fourth user asked.

"So happy to see how AI can work so effectively. Humor khatre mein hai (sic)," yet another user wrote. "The slide with Bezos killed me!" a user said.

Donald Trump took oath as the US President on Sunday in an indoor event at the Capitol Rotunda. The event was shifted indoors at the last minute due to extreme cold weather.

The event was attended by heads of state, senior leaders, and business leaders.

Attendees included Argentina President Javier Milei, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani, Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman among others.

Former first lady Michelle Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were among those absent from the ceremony.