Donald Trump becomes 47th US President: Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez on netizens' radar for Inauguration look

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez is the centre of attention for her outfit at US President Donald Trump's Inauguration ceremony. Sanchez was seen wearing a white blazer and trousers with a lace corset underneath with cross-over lapels from Alexander McQueen.

The look was deemed inappropriate for a state occasion. Netizens questioned whether this look was appropriate or not, with some even saying it looked trashy. Others also said that money does not equal class, with one user even poking some fun at the Amazon billionaire's wife.

"Lauren Sanchez wears lingerie top inside the Capital Rotunda at the Inauguration. Is this appropriate?" a user asked.

"Lauren Sanchez is wearing a corset bra under her jacket. Wild outfit for the Trump inauguration," another user said.

"Seems Jeff Bezos girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's shirt was delayed by Amazon delivery. So, she just went with a jacket and bra. Classy," a third user commented.

"Come on Lauren Sanchez. You decided to wear a bra and blazer at a presidential inauguration? Money does not equal class. Disgraceful," a fourth user said.

"Lauren Sanchez was dressed by Victoria's Secret for the inauguration. Good grief," yet another user said in jest.

"I’m all about sexy women, but that’s a tasteless look. She should have consulted with The First Lady about her attire. Melania looks sexy and badass," a user commented.

Trump took oath as the US President for the second time on Monday during an indoor ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. JD Vance also took oath as the Vice President of the US.

The event was relocated indoors due to extremely cold weather in the US. Members of the incoming Trump administration were unable to bring their spouses in. Governors, including Ron DeSantis of Florida and Brian Kemp of Georgia, were directed to view the ceremony from the overflow room.

The ceremony was attended by several world leaders and business tycoons including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

India was represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Moreover, Jeff Bezos had donated $1 million to Trump's Inauguration fund. Amazon also live streamed the ceremony on Prime Video.