Elon Musk’s alleged ‘Nazi salute’ video goes viral, triggering debate on social media

Elon Musk has drawn widespread criticism after making a gesture during a speech that many believe resembled a Nazi salute. The incident occurred on Monday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, where Musk addressed a crowd of Donald Trump supporters during celebrations for Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

During his speech, Musk described Trump’s narrow victory in the November presidential election as a pivotal moment in human history, referring to it as “no ordinary victory.” In a show of enthusiasm, Musk placed his hand on his chest before extending his arm upwards at an angle, with his palm facing down and fingers together. He repeated the gesture while facing the crowd behind him.

The gesture quickly sparked outrage on social media, with critics comparing it to the “Sieg Heil” salute associated with Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. Israeli newspaper Haaretz also described the motion as a “Roman salute,” often linked to fascist regimes.

The backlash extended beyond individuals, with many social media users and commentators criticising Musk for what they saw as either a thoughtless or deliberate nod to extremist symbolism, especially given his increasingly visible alignment with far-right politics in recent years.

However, Musk’s defenders were quick to dismiss the criticism. One user said, "My beautiful, but somewhat retarded loves,

Elon said “my heart goes out to the crowd” and then threw his heart to the crowd. That is not the Nazi Salute."

Another verified account stated, " The media is misleading you. Elon Musk never did a Nazi salute. Watch the full video: He simply gestured and said, “Thank you, my heart goes out to you.”

Many of Musk’s followers echoed this sentiment, arguing that the gesture was being misinterpreted and criticising his detractors for what they saw as an overreaction.

DO NOT BELIEVE THE MEDIA



The media is misleading you. Elon Musk never did a Nazi salute. Watch the full video: He simply gestured and said, “Thank you, my heart goes out to you.” pic.twitter.com/e3vBaLoVqx — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 20, 2025

Musk’s actions come as his political affiliations shift further to the right. The billionaire, who has been appointed head of Trump’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency, has been vocal in his support for the president. Recently, Musk has courted controversy by engaging with far-right figures, including hosting a conversation with Alice Weidel, leader of Germany’s nationalist Alternative for Germany party, on his social media platform X.

As of now, Musk has not directly addressed the controversy.