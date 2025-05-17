'Hopefully it will be...': After failed peace talks, Trump plans Putin-Zelenskyy calls to stop Ukraine war 'bloodbath'

On the eve of a crucial diplomatic push, former U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to intervene directly in the Russia-Ukraine war, announcing he will speak to both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 19.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed plans for back-to-back calls aimed at halting the “bloodbath” that he claims is costing over 5,000 lives each week — an initiative he hopes will yield a ceasefire in what he described as a “very violent war.”

Trump said he will first speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 10 am on Monday, followed by a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should have never happened, will end. God bless us all!!!” he wrote.

The calls come amid heightened tensions and stalled peace efforts. Zelenskyy accused the Kremlin of sending “a weak and unprepared” delegation to recent talks, suggesting that Moscow lacked the intent for genuine negotiations.

On Friday, Ukraine secured renewed backing from Western allies after direct talks with Russia — the first in over three years — failed to produce a ceasefire. Held under US pressure in an Istanbul palace, the session lasted under two hours. Despite the breakdown, both sides agreed to a landmark prisoner swap, with 1,000 prisoners to be exchanged by each country.

A proposed U.S. ceasefire plan — offering to freeze the conflict along current frontlines, recognize Crimea as Russian territory, and lift sanctions in return for Ukrainian security assurances — was swiftly rejected by Moscow. Ukraine, under the same proposal, would also be allowed to reinforce its military.

Trump continues to push for dialogue, hinting at additional sanctions should Russia resist progress. Yet Putin has remained firm, stating that any serious negotiations are contingent on the cessation of Western military support to Ukraine.