House passes budget resolution, paving way for Trump tax and spending cuts: Report

After a delay triggered by internal dissent, the US House of Representatives narrowly passed a sweeping budget blueprint on April 10 that sets the stage for extending Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.

Despite resistance from all Democrats and two Republicans concerned about unchecked spending, House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed the plan through with a razor-thin 220-213 vote — just a day later than planned, Reuters reported.

It would cut taxes by about $5 trillion and add approximately $5.7 trillion to the federal government's debt over the next decade, the report added.

Hailing the passage of the bill, President Trump in a post on Trunth Social wrote, "Congratulations to the House on the passage of a Bill that sets the stage for one of the Greatest and Most Important Signings in the History of our Country."

Speaker Johnson had initially aimed to pass the bill on April 9, but objections from within his own party — over the lack of aggressive spending cuts — forced a delay. With only a slim majority, Johnson could afford minimal defections.

The final version of the legislation calls for at least $4 billion in spending reductions, a sharp drop from an earlier House-approved plan that mandated $1.5 trillion in cuts. The Senate had already cleared the measure on April 5.

At the core of the bill is an extension of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, the hallmark of his first-term economic agenda. Trump has also floated further tax relief targeting overtime pay, tips, and Social Security income. Independent budget analysts warn that these additions could raise the total cost beyond $11 trillion.

Beyond tax policy, Republicans plan to leverage the budget framework to address the looming need to raise the federal debt ceiling. With the nation’s debt standing at $36.6 trillion, Congress must act by summer to avoid default.