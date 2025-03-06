'How many more parents with no sons?': Elon Musk hits out at Danish PM's take on Russia-Ukraine war

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday attacked Europe over the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, saying the European leaders want a perpetual state of war. Musk further said that by the logic of European leaders, the war never ends.

"They want the forever war. How many more parents with no sons? How many more children with no fathers? By their logic, it never ends," Musk wrote on X. The tech billionaire shared Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments on the ongoing Ukraine war.

Frederiksen said that Russia and Putin are not just threatening but the rest of Europe.

"I don't think we should panic, but I think we are in a hurry. And I think we have been in a hurry for 3 years, but now we really have to scale up and speed up because Russia and Putin is not only threatening Ukraine but all of us. And we have to be able to defend ourselves," Frederiksen can be heard telling reporters.

Incredibly, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen says:



"Peace in Ukraine is more dangerous than the ongoing war."



This woman is a nut-job, and shouldn't be in charge of any military decisions.



"I will not accept that Putin decides what the rest of the world should do. He is the only… pic.twitter.com/OUEbqixpdw — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) March 5, 2025

She further said that Ukraine has to win this war against Russia. "And if we allow Russia to win the war -- I'm sorry to say directly to all of you -- he will continue, and they will continue." Frederiksen further said that peace in Ukraine is more dangerous than the ongoing war.

"Peace in Ukraine is more dangerous than the ongoing war." The Danish PM further explained if the war ends now, Russia will get the possibility to return to its feet due to "some kind of a frozen conflict, a ceasefire" and mobilise more funds, people and maybe to attack, another country in Europe.

"I will not accept that Putin decides what the rest of the world should do. He is the only one responsible for a war going on in Europe. He could end this war right now. Right now."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said in his joint address to the Congress that he has been working day and night to end the "savage conflict in Ukraine" even though Americans are not the victims here.

He also called out Europe for spending more money on buying oil from Russia rather than defending Ukraine so far. Trump even claimed Ukraine and Russia are ready to come to the negotiating table to end the ongoing war.