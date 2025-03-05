scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
World News
US News
'Spent more money buying...': Donald Trump jabs Europe, attacks 'Pocahontas' Elizabeth Warren on Ukraine crisis

Feedback

'Spent more money buying...': Donald Trump jabs Europe, attacks 'Pocahontas' Elizabeth Warren on Ukraine crisis

He also said that the US has spent billions of dollars to support Ukraine's fight against Russia with no security.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Furthermore, he claimed that Ukraine and Russia are ready to come to the negotiating table to end the ongoing war. Furthermore, he claimed that Ukraine and Russia are ready to come to the negotiating table to end the ongoing war.

US President Donald Trump said in his first Congress joint address of his second term that he has been working day and night to put an end to the "savage conflict in Ukraine". He further said that he wants the ongoing war to stop even though Americans are not the victims here. 

Related Articles

He also said that the US has spent billions of dollars to support Ukraine's fight against Russia with no security.

"I'm also working tirelessly to end the savage conflict in Ukraine, millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict with no end in sight the United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defense."

Moreover, he called out Europe for spending more money on buying oil from Russia rather than defending Ukraine so far. 

"They've spent more buying Russian oil and gas than they have defending, and we've spent perhaps $350 billion like taking candy from a baby. That's what happened. And they've spent $100 billion."

During his address, Trump also jabbed at Senator Elizabeth Warren of the Democratic Party, calling her Pocahontas. "You wanna keep it going for another five years? Yeah. Pocahontas says yes," Trump said.

Furthermore, he claimed that Ukraine and Russia are ready to come to the negotiating table to end the ongoing war. Citing a letter by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump said: "Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians." 

"Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you," Zelensky's letter reads as per Trump. He also mentioned that he has had discussions with Russian officials and received "strong signals" that they are prepared to seek peace as well. 

“Wouldn’t that be beautiful?” he asked. “It’s time to stop this madness. It’s time to halt the killing. It’s time to end the senseless war.”

Published on: Mar 05, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement