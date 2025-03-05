'Spent more money buying...': Donald Trump jabs Europe, attacks 'Pocahontas' Elizabeth Warren on Ukraine crisis

US President Donald Trump said in his first Congress joint address of his second term that he has been working day and night to put an end to the "savage conflict in Ukraine". He further said that he wants the ongoing war to stop even though Americans are not the victims here.

He also said that the US has spent billions of dollars to support Ukraine's fight against Russia with no security.

"I'm also working tirelessly to end the savage conflict in Ukraine, millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict with no end in sight the United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defense."

Moreover, he called out Europe for spending more money on buying oil from Russia rather than defending Ukraine so far.

"They've spent more buying Russian oil and gas than they have defending, and we've spent perhaps $350 billion like taking candy from a baby. That's what happened. And they've spent $100 billion."

During his address, Trump also jabbed at Senator Elizabeth Warren of the Democratic Party, calling her Pocahontas. "You wanna keep it going for another five years? Yeah. Pocahontas says yes," Trump said.

JUST IN: Elizabeth Warren visibly seethes after Trump calls her "Pocahontas" during his address to Congress.



Warren was seen trying incredibly hard to keep a smile on her face after Trump called her out.



"The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support… pic.twitter.com/ISLCeEDJSF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2025

Furthermore, he claimed that Ukraine and Russia are ready to come to the negotiating table to end the ongoing war. Citing a letter by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump said: "Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians."

"Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you," Zelensky's letter reads as per Trump. He also mentioned that he has had discussions with Russian officials and received "strong signals" that they are prepared to seek peace as well.

“Wouldn’t that be beautiful?” he asked. “It’s time to stop this madness. It’s time to halt the killing. It’s time to end the senseless war.”