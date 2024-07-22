'If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve and must resign immediately': Speaker Mike Johnson

As soon as US president Joe Biden decided to quit the presidential race, many have come forward to denounce his position even as the current president of the United States, owing to his health.

In the latest, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Mike Johnson took to social media platform X to state that if President Biden is not fit to run for polls he must also resign as the incumbent president of the nation.

In his post he wrote. "If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough."

At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.



Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024

He also stood against the fact that the Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.

He said, "Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for president, the self-proclaimed ‘party of democracy’ has proven exactly the opposite."

Now, after backing off, Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris as the next nominee for the presidential election. However, Johnson said that her nomination would prove to be disastrous for the party. He even called Harris for being incapable to serve as the president or even a nominee due to her "disastrous" police failures in the Biden administration.

"The party’s prospects are no better now with Vice President Kamala Harris, who co-owns the disastrous policy failures of the Biden Administration. As second in command and a completely inept border czar, Harris has been a gleeful accomplice — not only in the destruction of American sovereignty, security, and prosperity, but also in the largest political coverup in U.S. history. She has known for as long as anyone of his incapacity to serve."

Biden had announced his withdrawal from the race for the presidency, casting uncertainty over the Democratic nomination just months ahead of the November election against former President Donald Trump.

This decision comes amid escalating pressure from party leaders, donors, and organisers, who have increasingly doubted Biden's viability as a candidate. President Biden took it to social media platform X, to announce the withdrawal of his candidature.