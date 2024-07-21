Joe Biden quits US presidential race 4 months before biggest polls, leaves Democratic nomination in disarray

In a shocking turn of events, President Joe Biden has announced his withdrawal from the race for the presidency, casting uncertainty over the Democratic nomination just months ahead of the November election against former President Donald Trump.

This decision comes amid escalating pressure from party leaders, donors, and organizers, who have increasingly doubted Biden's viability as a candidate. President Biden took it to social media platform X, to announce the withdrawal of his candidature.

In the post he wrote, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term. I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision."

Biden also said that he would be addressing the nation later this week regarding his decision to withdraw.

The 81-year-old president's announcement follows a particularly poor debate performance last month, combined with a series of uneven public appearances that have sparked concerns about his age and capacity to serve another four years. Biden's withdrawal, while he remains in office, marks an extraordinary chapter in an already tensed election season.

Until now, Biden had remained resolute, claiming he would only exit the race under extreme circumstances, such as divine intervention or a serious medical condition. However, a positive COVID-19 test right before a scheduled appearance in Nevada led to his abrupt departure from the electoral contest.

Who will be the next Democrat candidate?

Biden's withdrawal opens a new chapter for the Democratic Party, with its national convention set to commence on August 19 in Chicago. Delegates, previously committed to Biden, are now free to consider alternative candidates, with approximately 4,000 Democratic delegates slated to gather next month to select a new nominee. Vice President Kamala Harris, having served under Biden, emerges as an early favourite in this unpredictable race.

At 59, Harris boasts the highest national profile among potential Democratic candidates, and her experience as Biden's running mate positions her as a safe choice for delegates seeking continuity just four months before the election. Political analysts indicate that she also stands to benefit from the Biden campaign’s significant fundraising efforts, which reportedly include over $91 million in cash on hand as of late May.

Despite these advantages, Harris's nomination is far from guaranteed. Other prominent figures, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, are also being considered as potential contenders.

Any new nominee will face the daunting task of rapidly introducing themselves to the electorate and formulating a campaign strategy against Trump within a constrained timeline.