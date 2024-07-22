'Make America Great Again': Donald Trump reacts after Joe Biden quits presidential race for 2024 elections

Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday, responded to Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. On Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement."

Trump further criticized Biden's capability and the current state of the nation under his leadership. "All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 21, 2024

In an interview with NBC News, Trump called Biden "the worst president in the history of the United States by far," adding, "There has never been a president who has done such damage to our country — from energy independence, to letting in millions and millions of illegal immigrants. We will fix what he has done."

Meanwhile, Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic nominee. On X, he wrote, "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

Also Read | If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve and must resign immediately: Speaker Mike Johnson

Also Read | Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris as next Democratic nominee for US polls right after quitting race: Harris vs Donald Trump?