Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris as next Democratic nominee for US polls right after quitting race: Harris vs Donald Trump?

US President Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the next Democrat candidate for US polls. This comes after Biden announced his withdrawal from the race for the presidency, casting uncertainty over the Democratic nomination just months ahead of the November election against former President Donald Trump.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best…

Biden's withdrawal opens a new chapter for the Democratic Party, with its national convention set to commence on August 19 in Chicago. Delegates, previously committed to Biden, are now free to consider alternative candidates, with approximately 4,000 Democratic delegates slated to gather next month to select a new nominee.

As the party struggles to regroup, Biden has gradually shifted his rhetoric to boost his vice president’s candidacy, suggesting her readiness to assume higher office. “She could be president of the United States,” Biden affirmed, underscoring Harris’s qualifications in a speech last week.

Vice President Kamala Harris, having served under Biden, emerges as an early favourite in this unpredictable race.

At 59, Harris boasts the highest national profile among potential Democratic candidates, and her experience as Biden's running mate positions her as a safe choice for delegates seeking continuity just four months before the election. Political analysts indicate that she also stands to benefit from the Biden campaign’s significant fundraising efforts, which reportedly include over $91 million in cash on hand as of late May.

Despite these advantages, Harris's nomination is far from guaranteed. Other prominent figures, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, are also being considered as potential contenders. Any new nominee will face the daunting task of rapidly introducing themselves to the electorate and formulating a campaign strategy against Trump within a constrained timeline.

Many Democrats are facing a choice between the familiar and the uncertain, as a recent AP-Norc Center for Public Affairs Research survey revealed that nearly two-thirds of Biden’s supporters believed he should step aside.

In a recent interview, Biden reflected on his original intentions for his presidency, noting he had anticipated serving only one term—laying the groundwork for a fresh generation of Democratic leaders. “I was going to be a transitional candidate,” he explained, “but I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided.”

