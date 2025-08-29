'If there’s a terrible tragedy...': US VP Vance says Trump’s healthy but he's ready for presidency if needed

In a recent interview with USA Today, US Vice President JD Vance lauded President Donald Trump’s robust health and tireless energy, calling him "in incredibly good health" and brimming with "incredible energy." Vance painted a picture of a president who is constantly working, stating that Trump “works late at night and early in the morning.”

Despite the focus on Trump’s vitality, Vance also acknowledged his own role in the event of an unforeseen tragedy. When asked if he was prepared to take on the role of commander-in-chief, Vance responded, “I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.” He expressed confidence in his readiness should the need arise, adding, “If there’s a terrible tragedy, I’m ready.”

The interview covered a broad range of topics, including Vance's highly publicised debate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his thoughts on the pop culture buzz surrounding the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement, and even Trump’s controversial push to remove a Federal Reserve governor.

However, it was his repeated affirmation of Trump’s health that dominated the conversation. Vance emphasised his confidence in Trump’s ability to serve the full term, saying, “I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people."

Vance’s statements underscore his unwavering belief in Trump's leadership, health, and fitness to continue his duties.