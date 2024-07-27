scorecardresearch
'If we don't...': Trump warns of potential 'Third World War' if he loses presidential race during meet with Israel PM

'If we don't...': Trump warns of potential 'Third World War' if he loses presidential race during meet with Israel PM

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu

US presidential nominee Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife in Florida on Friday. In the meeting he claimed that how there is a chance that in case he loses the 2024 presidential race, there could be a World War Three.

“We'll see how it goes. But if it all works out, if we win, it'll be very simple. It's all going to work out. And very quickly. If we don't, you're going to end up with major wars in the Middle East. And maybe a third World War,” Trump said.

Additionally, US presidential contender Kamala Harris met with Netanyahu on Thursday and urged him to call for an end to hostilities in Gaza. Regarding the same matter, US President Joe Biden had also met with the Israeli Prime Minister.

During the meet Harris said that she would always make sure that any time in future Israel will have the ability to protect and defend itself. This will include defence from Iran and Iran-backed terror groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, According to Fox News, Trump made fun of his opponent Kamala Harris at his meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that she is "worse" than him when it comes to Middle East issues.

He said, “You are closer to a third World War right now than at any time since the Second World War. We've never been so close because we have incompetent people running the country.”

Meanwhile, according to a report from Axios, the possible Democratic nominee's criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza has reportedly made Benjamin Netanyahu unhappy.

An Israeli official informed Axios that the Israeli Prime Minister was disturbed by Harris's reference to the civilian casualties in Gaza. Netanyahu was particularly frustrated by her comments regarding the “dire humanitarian situation.”

The official remarked to Axios, “When our enemies observe the alignment between the U.S. and Israel, it enhances the prospects for a hostage agreement and reduces the likelihood of regional escalation.”
 

Published on: Jul 27, 2024, 9:35 AM IST
