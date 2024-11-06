'If we don't win...': Donald Trump Jr. suggests leaving the US if his father loses US Elections

Donald Trump Jr. said he might flee the country if his father loses the presidential election. In a TikTok live session on Election Day, the 46-year-old businessman took a question about his plans once the race results were announced.

"If we don’t win, then I’ll probably, you know, the way the Democrats function, I’m going to have to fly to a non-extradition country and just, you know, take up shop there so I don’t end up in the gulags with Elon [Musk] and everyone else," Trump Jr. said, with filters flashing across his face. He added, “I’m only partially kidding about that, frankly.”

He explained that if his father does win, he expects to be “fairly busy on transition,” working to ensure that "scumbags from last time" don’t hold key positions. Trump Jr. emphasized the need to block certain unelected bureaucrats from regaining influence and spoke of facilitating paths for allies like Elon Musk, Ron Paul, and Tulsi Gabbard.

Dreams of a break seem distant. "I’d love to spend a week in a tent somewhere," he said, but admitted that’s unlikely if his father wins. He wrapped up, “One way or the other, we’ll either be busy, relaxed, or in hiding.”

By 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Donald Trump had secured victories in Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Expectations remain high in Georgia, where independents are leaning toward Trump over Kamala Harris, 54 percent to 43 percent, per CNN. Yet, pollster Nate Silver predicts a tight outcome, calling it "literally closer than a coin flip." His model gives Harris a slim edge, winning 50.015 percent of simulations to Trump’s 49.985 percent, a difference Silver said he had never seen in his years of forecasting.