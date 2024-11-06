Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Who is winning US presidential election? Here are the latest figures

US Election 2024: In what is being labelled as the "closest race in history," Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a fierce battle for the presidency as the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections reach their climax.

As polls close in key states, both candidates report solid early wins, indicating a tightly contested showdown. Initial projections from the Associated Press reveal that Trump, the Republican contender, is set to claim victory in eight states, while Harris, the Democratic nominee, has secured five.

Among the pivotal results, the big update is that Trump has secured a win in the crucial swing state of Georgia. He had only recently celebrated a significant victory in South Carolina on Tuesday, capturing the state's nine electoral votes for the third consecutive election cycle. With the remaining states still too close to call, both candidates are preparing for an intense final stretch as they vie for the highest office in the land.

Trump claimed Indiana, a state that has consistently supported him. The Associated Press called the race at 7:00 p.m. EST, awarding Trump 11 electoral votes. Kentucky followed, where Trump locked in another eight electoral votes, marking his third consecutive win there.

In Vermont, a Democratic bastion, Kamala Harris emerged victorious. The state, which has supported Democrats in every presidential election since 1992, was a critical part of Harris's strategy to solidify her base. Governor Phil Scott, a Republican who opposed Trump in 2020, notably backed Joe Biden, demonstrating Vermont's political divide.

Harris has also claimed a victory in the island state of Hawaii.

High Stakes and Battleground Focus

Early polls show a tight race there, as well as in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Across the nation, democracy and economic concerns are paramount, with over a third of voters prioritizing these issues. A Reuters poll highlighted that 73% of voters feel democracy is in danger, underscoring deep national polarization.

As Election Day progressed, reports emerged of disruptions in Georgia, where bogus bomb threats momentarily halted voting. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger declared that Georgia "will not be intimidated." The FBI linked the threats to Russian email domains, and Trump encouraged supporters to stay in line, insisting on voting despite any hurdles.

The Harris campaign reported strong turnout in Pennsylvania’s Puerto Rican communities, sparked by a backlash to derogatory remarks made at a Trump rally. Yet, Republican turnout surged in Florida, a state expected to report early results.

Contentious Campaigns and Looming Legal Battles

Both campaigns have highlighted the stakes. Trump has already fueled suspicion of voter fraud, echoing his 2020 claims. He posted accusations on Truth Social about election fraud in Philadelphia and Detroit, despite no evidence. Harris, positioning herself as a defender of democracy, warned of the threats a second Trump term could pose. Legal battles and recounts are anticipated, especially with a close race.

Long lines and robust turnout were reported across the country. In Nevada, Allegiant Stadium transformed into a massive polling station, drawing record numbers of young voters. Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar noted unprecedented engagement, particularly among youth.

Congress and Key State Contests

The presidential race is intertwined with critical congressional contests that could shape the next administration's legislative power. Notably, Vermont's Bernie Sanders secured reelection, while in West Virginia, Republican Jim Justice flipped Joe Manchin’s Senate seat. In North Carolina, Democrat Josh Stein won a heated governor’s race against Republican Mark Robinson, known for past inflammatory remarks.

The outcome of these elections will determine the legislative landscape and influence the future of policies ranging from immigration to tax reform. As results trickle in, both sides remain vigilant, knowing the narrow margins in swing states will dictate the nation’s path forward.