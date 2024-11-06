'Kamala will be a disaster for this country': Black Lives Matter co-founder says he will vote for Donald Trump

On the eve of Election Day, Mark Fisher, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) Rhode Island, publicly announced his intention to vote for former President Donald Trump and criticised Vice President Kamala Harris. In an interview with The New York Post, Fisher stated, “Kamala Harris would use anything to her advantage. I definitely would not be supporting Kamala Harris. If she ever got anywhere close to power, it would be a disaster for this country.”

Fisher, who has a history of activism, previously led efforts to demand the resignation of Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse over his ties to an exclusive Newport Beach club. He expressed dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party, highlighting that Black voters have historically supported the party yet have seen little return on their investment. He pointed to issues such as high poverty rates, crime, and an inadequate education system in Black communities as evidence of the party's failure to deliver meaningful change.

Having voted for President Biden in the 2020 election, Fisher expressed regret over that decision. “For so long, we've just been blindly loyal to the Democrat Party – for no reason,” he told The New York Post. “They have given us no reason to have such loyalty – to maintain such loyalty – to them.”

Fisher initially endorsed Trump in November 2023, stating that the Democratic Party no longer represents the interests of the Black community. His endorsement has drawn criticism from the national BLM organisation and the BLM Rhode Island PAC, both of which have distanced themselves from Fisher and labeled him an “imposter” activist. They characterised his endorsement of Trump as a “publicity stunt,” emphasising that they do not support his views.

Fisher clarified that he leads a separate organisation called “BLM INCORPORATED,” which focuses on entrepreneurship education and financial empowerment within the Black community. The organisation recently opened a Black Legacy & Resource Library and Business & Innovation Center in Maryland, positioning it as a significant educational initiative.

While Fisher’s views diverge from those of the national BLM organisation, his criticism of Harris and the Democratic Party reflects a broader conversation about representation and the effectiveness of political loyalty within the Black community.