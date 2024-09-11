'I'm a proud cat owner too': Tim Walz blushes, visibly lights up after receiving Taylor Swift's ringing endorsement

Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz had a moment of pure surprise and joy when pop icon Taylor Swift threw her weight behind his and Kamala Harris' 2024 campaign. Swift, known for her powerful voice in both music and politics, made the announcement late Tuesday, and Walz happened to catch it live while chatting with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

As Maddow paused to read Swift's Instagram endorsement, Walz visibly lit up, placing a hand over his heart, grinning ear to ear. But the real kicker? Swift's cheeky sign-off as a "childless cat lady," a nod to past remarks by Republican VP candidate J.D. Vance. Walz, a fellow cat lover, couldn’t help but laugh and mouth a wide-eyed “Oh wow!”

In response, Walz said with gratitude, "I’m incredibly thankful to Taylor Swift. I say that not just as a candidate, but as a proud cat owner!" He added that Swift’s bold stand is exactly what the country needs, especially from people who’ve had to fight for their personal freedoms. “Now you have someone like Taylor stepping up—this is your moment, Swifties! KamalaHarris.com, let’s get moving!”

Swift’s Instagram post, shared with her 283 million followers, was a call to action. She wrote: “I’m casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. Kamala is a fighter for the causes I care about, and Tim has championed LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and women’s rights for years. We need calm, steady leadership—not chaos.”

The endorsement also came with a side of social media transparency. Swift addressed the AI-generated photos that falsely linked her to Trump over the summer, noting they pushed her to clarify her stance for this election. “It made me realise the dangers of misinformation, and why I need to be upfront about my actual voting plans.”

With Swifties and politics now mixing, the 2024 race just got a lot more interesting.