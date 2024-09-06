US Elections 2024: Donald Trump heaps praise on Brittany Mahomes, sparks Taylor Swift feud in shocking political showdown

Former US President Donald Trump has publicly expressed his gratitude to Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for what he described as her “strong defense” of him online amidst controversy surrounding her apparent support for his 2024 presidential campaign.

On September 4, Trump took to his platform, Truth Social, to extend a heartfelt acknowledgment. "I want to thank the beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and for recognizing that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the history of our now Failing Country," Trump posted.

Related Articles

The Republican candidate went on to address issues facing the country, adding, "With Crime and Illegal Immigration spiraling out of control, INFLATION punishing all Americans, and a world mocking the incompetence of our leaders, it’s refreshing to see someone who loves this Country and wants to save it from catastrophe."

Trump concluded his post with a playful remark: "What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!"

Brittany Mahomes recently found herself in the spotlight after seemingly signaling support for Trump’s re-election bid. A “like” from her Instagram account on a post titled “The 2024 GOP Platform” sparked a social media frenzy. The post included a list of key priorities for a potential second Trump term, such as securing the US border and cutting federal funding for schools teaching critical race theory or "radical gender ideology."

Although she later removed her like after facing criticism, Mahomes proceeded to like comments on posts advocating for a “Trump-Vance 2024” ticket. Responding to the backlash, she addressed her critics on her Instagram Story, writing, “To be a hater as an adult, you must have some deep-rooted issues from childhood you refuse to heal. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate seeing others succeed.”

The incident also led to speculation that Mahomes' support for Trump might strain her relationship with Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Swift has long been an outspoken critic of Trump and a vocal supporter of Democratic candidates. After keeping quiet about her political beliefs for years, she endorsed Tennessee Democrats in 2018 and publicly backed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election. Swift has condemned Trump directly, tweeting in 2020, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? We will vote you out in November.”