'I'm in this race to the end,' says Biden days after dismal debate performance against Trump

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday made it clear that he in fact is the Democratic Party's nominee for the Presidential elections 2024 and he is under no pressure to quit the contest. His statement comes amid media reports and murmurs within the Democratic Party suggesting that he should quit the election race.

"I'm the Democratic Party nominee. No one is pushing me out. I'm not leaving. I'm in this race to the end, and WE are going to win this election. If that's all you need to hear, pitch in a few bucks to help [Vice President Harris] and me defeat Donald Trump in November," he said in a fundraising mail.

The reports and party murmurs gathered steam after Biden's abysmal performance in the presidential debate against Republic rival Donald Trump. The debate took place on June 27 in Atlanta. Biden's approval ratings also tanked after the debate performance.

Furthermore, he said in the email to his supporters that the campaign is "bigger than me or you."

"I 've been knocked down and counted out my whole life. I'm sure the same is true for many of you. But my father had an expression. He said, 'Champ, it’s not how many times you get knocked down. It’s how quickly you get up',” Biden said.

He added that the Democrats will beat Trump again in 2024 just like they did in 2020. "But it won't be easy, and I need YOU behind me to get it done. Each and every one of you," the president said.

If elected again, Biden at 81 would be the oldest-ever president in American history. Moreover, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also confirmed Biden isn't stepping down from the presidential contest. Pierre, however, admitted at the daily news conference that the debate against Trump was "not his best night."

"He understands that it is fair for people to ask that question, but we cannot forget his record and what he's been able to do. We cannot forget how he has been able to deliver for the American people for almost four years," the press secretary said.