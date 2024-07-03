'Biden has dementia, Kamala might replace him soon': US news host claims

Tucker Carlson, popular US political commentator and former Fox News host, recently claimed that President Joe Biden is suffering from dementia. He also accused the mainstream media of hiding the true status of Biden's health. Carlson went ahead and said that Democrats may soon replace Biden with the incumbent Vice-President Kamala Harris, Sky News reported.

His claim came days after Biden's dismal show in the first presidential debate held in Atlanta on June 27. Dubbing media persons "Democratic operatives posing as journalists," Carlson alleged the media feigned disbelief at Biden's health condition. "Either they're really stupid ... or they're truly dishonest, they're hiding the obvious from you," he added.

Furthermore, he also claimed in a social media post that many prominent Democrat leaders have suggested that POTUS is "brain damaged" and would remove him from the presidential race. He added that Kamala should be the president first if she's the nominee.

"If Kamala's going to be the nominee, she might as well be the president first. That leaves the question of Trump, and his sentencing on July 11. Biden's collapse makes this a much more perilous moment than it was. At this point, Trump is not just the Republican candidate, but effectively the presumptive president," Carlson wrote.

In another post, he claimed that Biden has got no backing in Washington whatsoever. He also said that former President Barack Obama's post in support of Biden was "disingenuous".

"In private, Obama is telling people Biden can't win, and he is therefore in favour of an open convention. Obama will not say whom he supports, nor as of yesterday afternoon had he met personally with Biden to deliver the message. Relations between the Obamas and the Bidens have never been warm. At times, they've been hostile," he wrote in a post on X.

The conservative political commentator attributed this to First Lady Jill Biden. He claimed that ahead of the debate, Jill Biden kept her husband "cloistered away" from anybody who might convince him to withdraw from the presidential race.

"Jill Biden is the driving force behind her husband's reelection campaign, just as she was in 2020, when other members of the family (including BIden's sister Val) considered him too impaired to run," Carlson mentioned. He said the next generation of potential candidates in the Democrat party are seeing this as an opportunity, especially Gretchen Whitmer.