India nearly tied with China in Russian oil buys, says Trump aide in sharp rebuke

A top aide to President Donald Trump has accused India of indirectly financing Russia’s war in Ukraine by continuing to import oil from Moscow. “What he (Trump) said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia,” said Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff at the White House, in an interview with Fox News.

Miller’s comments mark one of the sharpest rebukes from the Trump administration towards India, a key US ally in the Indo-Pacific. “People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That's an astonishing fact,” he said.

Despite US pressure, Indian officials have indicated they will continue sourcing oil from Russia, ahead of potential sanctions targeting Moscow’s trading partners next week. This comes after reports surfaced that India might halt Russian oil imports — reports Trump welcomed, albeit cautiously.

“I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia,” Trump told reporters. “That’s what I heard. I don’t know if that’s right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens.”

However, Indian officials dismissed this claim. Citing “price, grade of crude, inventories, logistics and other economic factors,” they said that supply decisions remain unchanged and Russian imports have not been paused, as per a ANI report.

Trump’s remarks followed the White House’s announcement of sweeping tariffs — 25% on all Indian goods — alongside penalties for continued defense and energy deals with Russia.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio added to the criticism, labeling India’s ties with Moscow a “point of irritation” in its relationship with Washington. While calling India a “strategic partner,” Rubio stressed that buying Russian oil was hurting bilateral ties.

Russian oil now accounts for 35% to 40% of India’s total crude imports, a significant rise from just 3% in 2021.