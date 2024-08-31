Indian-origin man held for 'execution-style' murder of Nepal student in US; Linkages through sugar daddy dating site

An Indian-origin man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the tragic death of Muna Pandey, a 21-year-old nursing student at Houston Community College. Bobby Singh Shah, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday night following the shooting incident that occurred on August 24.

According to reports from the New York Post, Pandey's body was discovered in her apartment on Monday, showing multiple gunshot wounds. Court records allege that Shah shot Pandey in what has been described as an "execution-style" killing. The circumstances surrounding their acquaintance remain unclear.

The incident was captured on a security camera that Pandey had installed outside her door due to previous harassment from a stalker. Footage reveals Shah forcing his way into her apartment at gunpoint around 8:40 pm on the night of the murder. As he compelled her to open the door, Pandey asked, "What are you going to do?"

An hour later, Shah was seen leaving the apartment with Pandey's purse. Her body was found days later after an anonymous caller alerted the management of her apartment complex.

Authorities suspect that Shah may have targeted Pandey through a sugar daddy dating website. A female tipster, who recognised Shah from surveillance footage, contacted police after recalling her encounter with him on the site 12 years ago. Investigators believe that Pandey may have known her attacker, as Shah allegedly stole her mobile phone following the murder.

The Nepalese Association of Houston is collaborating with the Nepal Consulate to assist Pandey's family with travel arrangements to the United States.