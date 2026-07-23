Indian truck driver arrested in US over alleged tungsten oxide theft worth ₹27.5 crore

An Indian national working as a truck driver in the United States has been arrested after authorities accused him of transporting nearly $2.86 million worth of stolen tungsten oxide powder in Pennsylvania.

The suspect, identified as Deepak Kumar, 31, of Fresno, California, is now in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as investigators continue to probe the alleged theft.

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According to a report by The New York Post, Kumar was allegedly found hauling 10 pallets of tungsten oxide powder valued at $2,857,500 (around ₹27.5 crore) The shipment belonged to Mitsubishi Materials Corporation and had been scheduled for pickup on June 24 before it went missing.

Shipment tracked using camera system

Investigators launched a search after company officials reportedly lost contact with the driver and were unable to determine the shipment's whereabouts. Authorities eventually traced the truck using a Flock camera system, an automated license plate recognition network, leading to Kumar's arrest in Pennsylvania.

During the investigation, Kumar allegedly presented officers with three forms of identification an invalid work visa, a fraudulent New York State driver's licence, and a valid California commercial driver's licence (CDL). He was later transferred to McFarland, California, where he remains in ICE custody pending further legal proceedings.

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Licensing policy comes under scrutiny

The case has also reignited debate over California's commercial driver's licence policies. According to The New York Times, Kumar was able to obtain a California CDL because he possessed a valid Employment Authorisation Document (EAD), which allows eligible non-citizens to work legally in the United States.

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Critics have questioned how migrants with temporary federal work authorisation can obtain commercial licences, while supporters argue that applicants who meet federal eligibility requirements are legally entitled to receive them.

What is Tungsten Oxide and why is it valuable?

Nearly all high-performance tungsten products — such as tungsten carbide cutting tools used in mining, construction, and machining — rely on tungsten oxide as their core raw material. It is highly valued as an advanced anode material in next-generation lithium-ion batteries to boost energy density, and acts as a durable catalyst for hydrogen production and solar conversion.

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The US, EU, and other major economies classify tungsten as a critical mineral. Tungsten oxide is the prerequisite chemical used to manufacture military armor, kinetic-energy missiles, and high-heat rocket nozzles.

Global production is heavily concentrated, with China managing a vast majority of the supply. Export restrictions and rising industrial demand frequently trigger market supply shortages, driving its commodity value upward