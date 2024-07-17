'Kamala Harris could be President of the United States': Joe Biden hints on possibility

US President Joe Biden said that Vice President Kamala Harris "could be President of the United States" during his speech at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) annual convention.

This remark from Biden comes amidst a rising chorus from Democrats urging him to step down ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.

Biden praised Harris, who is 59 years old, as not only a remarkable vice president but also as a potential future leader of the nation, signalling her as the ideal candidate to succeed him should he choose to retire. Despite this, Biden assured his audience that he had already laid out plans for the initial 100 days of his second term.

If Kamala Harris assumes the presidency and emerges victorious in the presidential race, she would become the first woman of colour elected as President of the United States.

Concerns within the Democratic Party regarding Biden's performance lacking zeal in the initial presidential debate have fueled calls for him to step aside, with Vice President Kamala Harris emerging as the favoured alternative to taking his place.

Harris, an Indian-American, is viewed as a natural choice to lead the charge against Donald Trump and is prepared to engage in a vice-presidential debate against JD Vance, Trump's running mate.

The White House has identified Vice President Kamala Harris as "the future of the Democratic Party."

A recent CNN poll revealed a tight race between Harris and Trump, with 47% of registered voters supporting Trump and 45% backing Harris.

Despite reports from the New York Post indicating that Biden has shown no inclination to withdraw from the presidential race, the situation remains fluid.

During his address at the NAACP annual convention, Biden committed to enacting voting-rights legislation within the first 100 days of his second term, emphasizing his determination to see it through regardless of challenges.

He also took the opportunity to criticize former President Donald Trump, who had narrowly avoided an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. Following the incident, Biden made a rare Oval Office address, calling for a de-escalation of campaign tensions.