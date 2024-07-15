'Left-wing media don't deserve the title of journalists': Donald Trump's former strategist criticizes insensitive reporting of assassination attempt

Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist in the Trump administration, criticized American legacy media coverage of the recent assassination attempt on Trump in an interview with Sky News Australia. Gorka accused CNN of biased reporting, referring to their description of the assassination attempt as "mostly peaceful," despite its severity. He asserted that such left-wing outlets lack journalistic integrity and do not deserve the title of journalists.

Gorka was born in London to Zsuzsa and Pál Gorka. His parents fled left-wing regime in Hungary after the unsuccessful anti-Soviet uprising in 1956 and became naturalized British citizens on February 25, 1963. Gorka became a US citizen in 2012 and was appointed as Deputy Assistant to the President and Strategist in the Trump White House.

During another interview, this time with Sky News England, Gorka engaged in a heated conversation when the host challenged him about his views on media coverage of Donald Trump over the past four years and the rhetoric created around him. Gorka responded, "Is Mein Kampf irrelevant to the creation of the Third Reich? Are Das Kapital and the Communist Manifesto merely rhetorical tools, or did they contribute to the deaths of 100 million people in the last century? Rhetoric leads to action, if you deny it, you are imbecile."

CNN is also facing criticism for running a news article with the headline "Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally," instead of accurately reporting that he nearly got shot in the head. This headline remained unchanged for at least 45 minutes after the incident occurred. Before that CNN also wrote that Secret service had interrupted Trump's speech.

In addition to CNN, several other American news outlets faced criticism for either misreporting or downplaying the severity of the incident. NBC News reported that Trump was escorted off stage after "popping sounds" were heard, without mentioning the assassination attempt. USA Today stated that Trump was removed from the stage by the Secret Service but omitted any reference to the shootout that took place.

At the rally where the assassination attempt occurred, attendees confronted American journalists covering the event. A video that went viral on social media shows a person shouting at the reporters, "It's all your fault."

In another viral video on social media, anchors from a New Zealand news channel were seen doing target practice on a miniature statue of Donald Trump during a live morning show, just days before the assassination attempt.

During the Sky News Interview, Sebastian Gorka provided a detailed account of the attempt, including the shooting and contrasting coverage of other casualties at the scene. He praised Trump's resilience in the face of adversity, marvelling at his quick recovery and return to public appearances shortly after the incident. Gorka marvelled at Trump's resilience and determination, stating, "I don't know how he does it."

Not just Gorka, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk also criticized American news outlets, tweeting, "The legacy media is a pure propaganda machine."

He also criticized The New York Times for publishing a front-page ad urging voters to reject Trump, just a day after the shooting. Sharing the ad, Musk tweeted, "The journalists at The New York Times are truly callous and despicable human beings. Not a shred of empathy."

Elon Musk also mocked CNN by posting a meme featuring a breaking news banner that read, "Caesar injured in a group hug," alongside a recreated painting of Julius Caesar's assassination. Julius Caesar, the emperor of the Roman Empire until 49 BC, was murdered by his own ministers in the Roman Parliament.

Due to a building history of biased reporting, American citizens are now pivoting towards X and organised YouTubers for their source of information and news. Valuetainment, a news-based podcast run by entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, is garnering more views on YouTube than numerous American legacy media outlets. Currently, Valuetainment's YouTube views surpass those of CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, Bloomberg, and others. This shift is attributed to the American public's growing distrust of mainstream media outlets, which are seen as engaging in propaganda-driven biased news reporting.