'Literally a Communist': Elon Musk sound alarms on Kamala Harris' radical ideology, Donald Trump approves

Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire founder of Tesla Inc., has launched a public attack on U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris following her securing the Democratic nomination for the upcoming presidential election. Musk took to his X handle on Wednesday to criticize Harris, labeling her as “literally a communist” and accusing her of advocating for equal outcomes rather than merely equal opportunities.

In his post, Musk stated, “Kamala is quite literally a communist. She wants not merely equal opportunity, but equal outcomes.”

Kamala is quite literally a communist.



She wants not merely equal opportunity, but equal outcomes. https://t.co/XIS8HSbLbC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2024

Harris recently made history by becoming the first Black woman to win a major party’s nomination, setting the stage for a high-profile contest against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Former President Trump, also speaking on Wednesday, echoed Musk’s sentiments during an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” Trump warned that a Harris-Walz administration would lead the United States toward communism. Trump, 78, commented, “There’s never been a ticket like this,” after Harris announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

“This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner,” Trump added.

Musk’s comments came just hours before Trump’s interview, intensifying the criticism of the Democratic ticket. Trump described Walz as a far-left candidate and expressed his surprise and satisfaction with the Democrats' choice. He said, “He’s a very, very liberal man. He’s a shocking pick, and I’m thrilled. I could not be more thrilled.”

Trump further elaborated on Walz’s political record, stating, “If you look at his record — with no walls, no security, let everybody in — he’s worse than they are. You know, nobody knew how radical left she was, but he’s a smarter version of her.”

Comparing Harris and Walz to Bernie Sanders, Trump noted, “If you want to know the truth, he’s probably about the same as Bernie Sanders. He’s probably more so than Bernie Sanders. She is more so than Bernie Sanders. That’s got to be your guide, Bernie Sanders, and that’s not a great guide.”

In addition to discussing Harris and Walz’s political ideologies, Trump criticized Walz’s stance on various issues, including immigration, transgender rights, COVID-19 policies, and responses to Black Lives Matter protests. He remarked, “He’s very heavy into transgender, anything transgender, he thinks is great, and he’s not where the country is on anything.”

Trump concluded his critique by stating, “This is a shocking pick, and I think it’s very insulting to Jewish people, and I think it’s very insulting to people who want security. I think it’s very insulting to anything having to do with making America great again.”

This heated exchange highlights the escalating political tensions as the 2024 presidential election approaches.