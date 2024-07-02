'Lying doesn't work anymore': Elon Musk slams Kamala Harris for spreading misinformation on X

Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), criticized U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday for allegedly spreading misinformation about former President Donald Trump’s stance on abortion.

Harris claimed in a post on X that Trump, who is running against President Joe Biden in the upcoming November 5 presidential election, intends to implement a nationwide abortion ban. She asserted that she and Biden would do everything possible to oppose Trump and protect women's reproductive rights.

However, her post was flagged by X's Community Notes feature, which aims to provide context to potentially misleading posts. The community note indicated that Trump has repeatedly stated he would not sign a national abortion ban.

When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore? pic.twitter.com/wP7H4AJFwG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2024

Musk responded to Harris' post by questioning when politicians, or those managing their social media accounts, would realize that lying on the platform is ineffective. He referenced the community note and pointed out that Trump had explicitly said he would not support a nationwide ban during the recent presidential debate with Biden.

The issue of abortion has become a significant topic in the presidential campaigns, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had previously protected abortion rights at the federal level. This decision shifted the responsibility of abortion regulation to individual states.

Musk has been a vocal supporter of the Community Notes feature, which was introduced after he took over X in 2022. According to X’s help center, Community Notes is designed to create a better-informed public by allowing users to collaboratively add context to posts that might be misleading. If enough contributors from diverse perspectives find a note helpful, it becomes publicly visible on the post.