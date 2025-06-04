‘Muslim officers led India briefings’: Bilawal Bhutto gets schooled by journalist at UN presser

Pakistan’s former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari faced an unexpected grilling at the United Nations after accusing India of using terrorism as a tool to “demonize Muslims” — only to be countered by a journalist citing Muslim officers leading India’s own response.

Speaking in New York on Tuesday, Bhutto-Zardari attempted to draw global attention to what he labeled India’s “aggressive actions” following Operation Sindoor — India’s May 7 counterstrike against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, launched after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

But his claim that India was weaponizing terror to malign Muslims fell flat. A foreign journalist pointedly reminded him, “There were Muslim military officers conducting the briefing for India.” He specifically referenced Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who, alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, led India’s daily briefings on the operation.

Caught off guard, Bhutto-Zardari offered no rebuttal. “As far as the operations are concerned, you're absolutely right,” he conceded, nodding.

Bilawal Bhutto Embarrassed by Foreign Journalist at UN.



BILAWAL BHUTTO : Indian Muslims are being demonized after the Pahalgam Terror Attack.



JOURNALIST: Wasn’t a Muslim Indian Army Officer Sofiya Qureshi the one leading the Operation Sindoor briefing?



Global stage… pic.twitter.com/ZxBvAV56UM — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) June 4, 2025

Operation Sindoor marked a significant escalation, with precision Indian strikes triggering brief but intense cross-border clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbors. A ceasefire has held since May 10, after Islamabad sought to halt the hostilities.

Indian political leaders have dismissed Pakistan’s rhetoric as mimicry. MP Supriya Sule said Islamabad was “copying India’s global mission against terror” while trying to reframe its image after the strikes.