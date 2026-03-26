New COVID variant in US: All about the 'Cicada' strain, symptoms, list of affected states, and more

A new highly mutated coronavirus variant, BA.3.2, nicknamed 'Cicada', has officially been detected in the US. Even as the overall coronavirus trends in the country are declining, this particular variant has grabbed attention due to its significant genetic differences from the previous strains.

Here is everything you need to know about the Cicada variant and what its arrival means for your health this season.

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New coronavirus variant in the US: What we know about 'Cicada' strain so far

How does it spread?

The BA.3.2 variant spreads in similar ways to the previous coronavirus strains, primarily through inhaling infectious respiratory particles. Transmission also commonly occurs through prolonged, face-to-face interactions with infected people.

While less common, the virus can spread if you touch a contaminated surface and then touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

How contagious is it?

The variant has over 70 mutations, making it highly contagious. Heavy mutations allow it to escape antibodies from the previous infections or older vaccines, implying that it can spread even among populations having a higher level of existing immunity.

Some lab studies, however, show that BA.3.2 has lower infectivity in certain cell types compared to other dominant strains such as XFG/Stratus.

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Where did the name Cicada come from?

Though it is not the official scientific designation used by the World Health Organisation, Cicada is a colloquial name used to refer to the COVID variant's unusual emergence pattern, like the insect's lifecycle.

Just like cicadas spend years underground before emerging out of nowhere, the BA.3.2 variant came from an ancestral version of BA.3 that hasn't been seen in circulation since early 2022.

Full list of affected states

It has been detected in at least 25-29 US states as well as Puerto Rico, primarily via wastewater surveillance and traveller-based monitoring. Early cases appeared in traveller surveillance across major US airports, including JFK Airport.

West: California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming

California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming Midwest: Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio

Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio South: Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia

Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia Northeast: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont

Symptoms to watch for

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Symptoms of the BA.3.2 are mostly similar to those of the Omicron strains, but may include a severely sore throat, low-grade fever or chills, runny or blocked nose, dry cough and fatigue, as well as muscle aches or body pain.

When to rush to the doctor

It is advised to call the emergency services or visit the nearest hospital immediately if you or someone near you shows any of the following symptoms:

Difficulty catching breath, even while resting, or being unable to speak in full sentences

A high fever of 102ºC or more that lasts more than 3 days

If your oxygen levels drop below 94 per cent

Ongoing pain and discomfort in the chest or upper abdomen area

Sudden disorientation, inability to think clearly, or acting abnormally

Difficulty waking up or staying alert

Pale, grey, or blue-coloured skin, lips, or nail beds (depending on skin tone)

Inability to keep down fluids due to persistent vomiting or diarrhoea

In case of children, rush to the nearest emergency services if they show the following symptoms:

Dry mouth, crying without tears or significantly fewer wet diapers

Being unusually floppy, difficult to wake, or very irritable

Using chest muscles to breathe

Precautions to take

To reduce the risk of spread, the US CDC and World Health Organisation (WHO) suggest that you should: