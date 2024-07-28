New York mother, her 4-year-old daughter finds Burger King meal splattered with blood. Here's what company said

The mother of a four-year-old girl was shocked to find blood spattered all over a meal they had ordered from Burger King. Tiffany Floyd had taken her 4-year-old to a drive-through outlet of the fast food chain and had ordered a Burger King’s kid meal.

“All I heard was, ‘Mom, I don’t want ketchup,’ so I grabbed her bag, thinking that they messed up our order again, and I looked and there was just blood all over her hamburger, all over the wrapper. I looked inside the bag, there’s blood on her toys, everything,” she told New York Post.

Tiffany asked her daughter to spit out the food and noticed that her meal also had blood. “She did have fries and a bit of her hamburger. And then I looked at my meal, and there was blood on mine too,” the woman said.

When Tiffany called the fast-food company where a manager, Dan, told her that a employee had cut his hand and was bleeding. “And that he was so sorry, and if I came back, he would refund me. However, he did not inform her about any other details about the injured employee,” she said.

The woman called her daughter’s pediatrician, who informed her that she would need to wait 30 days for her child’s blood to be tested to determine whether or not she had a disease. “And then get her blood work done every so often for a year to see if something comes up,” she added.

She also filed a report with the Niagara County Department of Health by calling her local health inspector.

In a statement, Burger King said, “We were deeply upset and concerned to learn of this incident. We have been in contact with the guest and are working with her to resolve this incident. This incident was the result of a team member in the restaurant who injured his finger, and upon noticing immediately stepped away. We closed the restaurant to retrain all the team members and hired an external company to complete a deep cleaning.”

The company said that they would pay for the four-year-old's medical expenses. The mother said, “We did tell Burger King that medical expenses was not enough. And how my daughter has not eaten since this and my anxiety is through the roof and what if my daughter needs professional help from this.”

Earlier this week, a woman found a dead insect in her order from a Burger King outlet in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, the woman behind the page ‘chikatalks’ made a reel showing a close-up view of the dead insect inside her burger.

The reel quickly went viral, sparking public outrage.