'Opposition, media want Trump dead': Melania Trump makes shocking allegations in rare TV interview

In a rare television appearance on Wednesday, former First Lady, Melania Trump opened up about the two assassination attempts her husband, former President Donald Trump, has survived. She describing them as "miracles." Speaking on Fox & Friends with host Ainsley Earhardt, Melania recounted the harrowing moments she learned of the attacks and expressed her outrage at the treatment of her family, including the FBI raid on their Florida home.

The interview marked Melania’s first in over two years. She vividly recalled the frightening experience of watching her husband nearly being shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. "I was in shock," she said. "I rushed to the TV, rewound the footage, and there he was, lying on the floor after being grazed by a bullet." The former first lady described her immediate fear, as no one was entirely sure of the situation at the time. "It was terrifying to see him on the ground, not knowing what had really happened."

The second attempt on Trump's life occurred two months later, on September 15, while he was golfing near their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Melania shared that she found out about the sniper attack from television news. "I saw it on the screen, and my first reaction was to call and make sure he was alright. The Secret Service did an incredible job protecting him," she said, expressing her gratitude for their quick action.

Reflecting on the two events, Melania said, "Both were miracles. When I think back to July 13th, it’s incredible how close it was — just inches from a different outcome. It’s something that really makes you stop and think."

Melania didn’t shy away from pointing fingers at those she believes are responsible for fostering the hostility that led to the attacks. She criticized opposition leaders and the media, claiming that their rhetoric has contributed to a dangerous climate. "When leaders and the media label him a threat to democracy or call him vile names, it only fuels this toxic atmosphere," she said. "People who want to harm him feel emboldened, and this has to stop."

In addition to the assassination attempts, Melania also addressed her anger over the FBI’s search of their Mar-a-Lago home last year. She described the raid as deeply invasive and unsettling. "It was incredibly upsetting. To have strangers going through our home, through my things — it was beyond anything I could have imagined," she said.

The interview shed new light on Melania Trump's feelings about the tumultuous events surrounding her husband, offering a rare glimpse into her perspective on the personal toll of his political career.



