Business Today
US News
US Elections 2024: Will pull America out of Ukraine war, vows Donald Trump if he gets elected

“Biden and Kamala got us into this war in Ukraine, and now they can’t get us out,” Trump said during a campaign speech in Georgia.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised the Biden administration’s handling of the Ukraine conflict, asserting that the US needs to withdraw its involvement and accusing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of lacking a clear exit strategy.

“Biden and Kamala got us into this war in Ukraine, and now they can’t get us out,” Trump said during a campaign speech in Georgia, as reported by Reuters. While the U.S. has no troops on the ground in Ukraine, it has provided billions of dollars in military and humanitarian aid since the war began.

Trump vowed to resolve the situation if elected president, promising a swift negotiation to extricate the U.S. from its support of Ukraine. “I think we’re stuck in that war unless I’m president. I’ll get it done. I’ll get it negotiated. We gotta get out,” Trump declared. He criticised Biden’s commitment to staying the course, saying, "Biden says 'we will not leave until we win.' But what happens if they win?"

Published on: Sep 25, 2024, 9:44 PM IST
