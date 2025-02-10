PM Modi-Donald Trump meet: India in talks with US to buy, co-produce combat vehicles, seal fighter jet engine deal

India is reportedly in talks with the US for the purchase and co-production of combat vehicles along with a fighter jet engine deal that the nations are finalising as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump this week.

India, the world's largest arms importer, seeks to diversify its defence procurement sources. Traditionally reliant on Russia, India’s talks with the US comes amid President Trump's call for a shift towards purchasing more US-manufactured security equipment to foster a "fair trading relationship" between the two nations.

According to a report in Reuters, the focus of these discussions includes the potential co-production of Stryker combat vehicles, which are manufactured by General Dynamics and utilised by the US Army. In addition, India and the US are working towards concluding contract talks for the co-production of fighter jet engines within India, the report stated. This deal, agreed upon in 2023, marks a significant step in enhancing India's defence capabilities.

India's Defence Production Secretary, Sanjeev Kumar, emphasised the country's eagerness to hasten the transaction, stating, "We certainly wish to expedite the transaction which we would like to have with the United States."

Officials from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), state-owned aerospace and defence company, are scheduled to meet with representatives from General Electric and US government officials. The aim is to finalise a deal involving GE-414 engines by March, the report stated.

The strategic move is part of India's broader initiative to enhance domestic defence production capabilities while securing advanced technology partnerships.

In a related development, New Delhi has initiated talks with the Trump administration to procure Stryker vehicles, demonstrated to the Indian Army in the previous year. The plan includes acquiring several hundred Strykers equipped with anti-tank guided missile systems, with a future prospect of co-producing these vehicles within India through a state-run enterprise. Such a move aligns with India's ongoing efforts to bolster its defence manufacturing sector and reduce dependency on foreign arms imports, while also fostering closer ties with the US defence industry.

The prospective deals, while not explicitly confirmed as agenda items for Modi's discussions with Trump, are expected to be part of broader bilateral talks focusing on trade, defence cooperation, and technology. These discussions underscore the strategic importance of defence and economic collaboration between India and the US, as both nations seek to fortify their partnership amidst evolving global geopolitical dynamics.

(With Reuters inputs)