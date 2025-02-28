President Trump to sign executive order today making English the official language of US

President Donald Trump is set to sign a historic executive order establishing English as the official language of the United States. This will be the first time in the nation's history that a national language is officially designated, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

The executive order will revoke a directive from the former president Bill Clinton administration that mandated extensive language assistance for non-English speakers by agencies and recipients of federal funding. The new order will allow agencies to determine the manner and timing of providing services in languages other than English.

According to reports, the White House has stated that while the United States is home to hundreds of languages, English remains the most commonly used language. The administration also asserts that adopting a national language helps to unify the nation and its people.

This decision coincides with President Trump's efforts to reduce governmental support for initiatives that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. Shortly after taking office, President Trump issued an order instructing federal agencies to cease all grants or contracts related to equity. He later issued a follow-up directive requiring federal contractors to confirm that they do not promote DEI initiatives.

No official language yet

The richest democracy in the world does not have a designated official language at the federal level, which has led to disputes with various states with a Spanish heritage.

According to data from the US Census Bureau, individuals in the United States speak over 350 languages, with Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, and Arabic being among the most commonly spoken languages aside from English.

The issue of using Spanish in public life, especially in Texas, which borders Mexico, has sparked controversy.

In 2011, a state senator insisted that an immigrant rights advocate speak English rather than Spanish during a legislative meeting. Many older Mexican-American residents of Texas remember being punished in American schools during the 1950s for speaking Spanish.

Before becoming the 28th state to join the United States in December 1845, Texas was part of the Spanish Empire.

While 31 US states have chosen English as their official language for government purposes, this does not mean that other languages cannot be used in official matters or daily life.

Hawaii recognizes both English and Hawaiian as official languages, while in New Mexico and Puerto Rico, Spanish and English are widely used.