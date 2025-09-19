'Racist American mentality has to end': Telangana techie alleged workplace racism in last LinkedIn post

A 29-year-old techie from Telangana's Mahbubnagar was shot dead by police in the US after a reported scuffle with his roommate. The techie, identified as Mohammed Nizamuddin, died on September 3 after Santa Clara police responded to a distress call reporting a stabbing incident at his residence.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Nizamuddin's father said that he was informed of the shooting only on Thursday. He also sought assistance in bringing his son's body back to Mahbubnagar.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In his last LinkedIn post, the tech professional alleged workplace racism at Google.

"I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, torture, wage fraud, wrongful termination, and obstruction of justice. Today, I decided to raise my voice against all odds. Enough is enough; white supremacy/racist white American mentality has to end. Oppression of corporate tyrants must end, and everyone involved in it must be punished severely," Nizamuddin wrote in the post.

He further cited instances of workplace racism and wage fraud that he allegedly faced while working at Google.

"While working at Google via EPAM Systems - I have faced a lot of hostility, poor/unacceptable environment, racial discrimination, and racial harassment. In addition to that, the company committed a salary fraud. I was not paid fairly, not in accordance to DOL wage levels. They altogether wrongfully terminated my employment. It did not end there. They continued their harassment, discrimination and intimidating behaviour with the help of a racist detective and team."

Advertisement

He also said that the situation deteriorated as his "food was poisoned" and he was evicted from his current residence for fighting against injustice. He alleged that his colleagues, employer, client, detective, and their community were the main aggressors.

Nizamuddin accused them of being the instigators of the situation, while he considered himself the victim.

"It is happening with me today, and it can happen with anyone tomorrow. So I ask the world to do the needful in demanding justice against the oppression and wrong-doings of people involved. I totally understand I am no saint, but they need to understand they are no God."

Meanwhile, Police Chief Cory Morgan said that the fight between the 2 roommates escalated into a violent scuffle before the officers arrived at the scene. The police further said that Nizamuddin allegedly held a knife and threatened to attack again when they forced entry into the house.

Advertisement

"Based on our preliminary investigation, we believe the officer's actions prevented further harm and clearly saved at least one life," Morgan said. Two knives were recovered from the scene.