'Say what you said to me': Trump gets called 'man who stopped eight wars' by Pak PM. Watch

U.S. President Donald Trump stopped mid-speech to hand the mic to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—who used the moment to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and hail him as the man who "stopped eight wars."

The unscripted exchange unfolded Monday at the Sharm el-Sheikh Summit, where Trump was addressing world leaders on the Gaza ceasefire. Turning to Sharif, Trump said, “Do you want to say something?” before urging him to “say what you said to me the other day.”

What followed was a five-minute tribute in which Sharif described Trump as “a man of peace” and praised his role in halting conflicts in both the Middle East and South Asia. “This is one of the greatest days in contemporary history,” he said. “President Trump has worked untiringly to make this world a place to live in peace and prosperity.”

Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s formal nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him with preventing war between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, and now brokering peace in Gaza. “He has saved millions of lives,” Sharif said. “The world will remember him as someone who stopped seven, now eight, wars.”

Trump, who earlier acknowledged Sharif and his “favourite field marshal from Pakistan,” watched as the Pakistani leader praised the American president’s role in de-escalating crises. “Had it not been for this gentleman, who knows what level the conflict would have reached,” Sharif said, referencing the India-Pakistan standoff.

Retaking the stage, Trump responded with theatrical ease: “Wow! I didn’t expect that. Let’s go home, there’s nothing more I have to say. Goodbye everybody. That was really beautiful and beautifully delivered, thank you very much.”

The summit brought together international leaders to finalize a ceasefire in Gaza and chart a path toward broader regional stability. PM Shehbaz’s unexpected speech served as an emphatic—and highly public—endorsement of Trump’s interventionist diplomacy.