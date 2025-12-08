'Send Usha back to India': Critics as JD Vance sparks uproar with 'theft of the American Dream' remark

US Vice President JD Vance has sparked a political firestorm after claiming that mass migration amounts to the “theft of the American Dream,” a remark widely criticised as xenophobic and hypocritical. The backlash intensified as critics pointed out that Vance’s wife, Usha, is the daughter of Indian immigrants, with some even goading him to “send her back” to India in response to his stance.

Vance’s comment came in a post on X, where he argued that mass migration “strips opportunities from American workers” and claimed that studies disputing his view were funded by “the people getting rich off of the old system.”

Let us know when buy the plane tickets. You must lead by example. https://t.co/Ax3COdIVgd — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 7, 2025

The remark triggered strong reactions across the political spectrum. Author and commentator Wajahat Ali wrote, "That means you have to send Usha, her Indian family, and your biracial kids back to India."

This is not the first time Vance has drawn attention for comments targeting communities of colour. During a recent appearance on the New York Post’s podcast, he said it was “totally reasonable and acceptable” for Americans to prefer neighbours who share their race, language or skin colour. He blamed the Biden administration for an immigration system he said had “promoted division.”

Pressed on whether a returning Trump administration planned to deport all undocumented migrants, Vance responded, "We're trying to remove as many as we possibly can."

The uproar has also revived a separate controversy from last month over Vance’s remarks about his wife’s faith. Speaking at a Turning Point USA event, Vance said Usha, who is Hindu, attends church with him and that he “honestly do(es) wish” she might eventually embrace Christianity. He later clarified that Usha “has no plans to convert” and that he respects her beliefs.

These debates come at a time when the Trump administration is aggressively escalating its immigration crackdown. On December 3, 2025, USCIS announced an immediate suspension of all immigration applications, including green cards, citizenship, and asylum claims, from 19 “high-risk” countries previously targeted by travel bans.

The move was triggered by heightened security concerns following the fatal shooting of a National Guard member by an Afghan asylum seeker in Washington, DC. The new directive has frozen pathways for thousands of families and workers, halted decisions for more than 2.2 million asylum cases, and mandated re-interviews for refugees admitted under the previous administration.