Business Today
US News
'She doesn't like Jewish people. She's not going to...': Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris 'anti-semite'

US presidential candidate Donald Trump, while speaking at a rally intended for religious supporters, went off track as he went on to call Kamala Harris an 'anti-Semitic' and said she is planning to permit the murder of newborn babies.

Harris, married to a Jewish man, recently received support in the polls after taking Joe Biden's place at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Trump falsely accused Harris of anti-Semitism after she chose to honor a prior commitment rather than attend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress on Wednesday.

"She doesn't like Jewish people. She doesn't like Israel. That's the way it is, and that's the way it's always going to be. She's not going to change," he said as reported by AFP.

In his speech at a religious convention in southern Florida, former Republican president Trump focused heavily on criticizing Harris's record as a senator and vice president. However, many of his claims were baseless smears.

Trump's claim that Harris "is totally against the Jewish people" in North Carolina on Wednesday, combined with his latest remark, marked a new level of incendiary rhetoric. This escalation comes just days after his campaign emphasized a focus on unity following an alleged attempt on his life.

During the hour-long speech hosted by the hard-right group Turning Point Action, Trump raised legitimate questions about Harris's past statements on policing, immigration, and the environment, which often positioned her to the left of the current Biden administration's policies.

Published on: Jul 27, 2024, 3:11 PM IST
