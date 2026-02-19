Texas MAGA activist calls Hanuman statue ‘Third‑World Invasion,’ sparks backlash

A conservative activist associated with the MAGA movement has ignited controversy by attacking a large Hindu statue in Texas as evidence of an “invasion” by immigrants.

Carlos Turcios, a Texas‑based right‑wing activist, posted a video of the 90‑foot Panchaloha Abhaya Hanuman statue at the Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, near Houston, questioning why it exists in the United States. “This is not Islamabad, Pakistan, or New Delhi, India. This is Sugar Land, Texas. Third World Aliens are slowly taking over Texas and America,” he wrote. “Why is the third‑largest statue in the US this??! Stop the INVASION!”

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🚨SUGAR LAND, TEXAS🚨This is not Islamabad, Pakistan, or New Delhi, India. This is Sugar Land, Texas. Third World Aliens are slowly taking over Texas and America. Why is the third-largest statue in the US this??!



Stop the INVASION!



Follow:@Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/hzNIunlyQ4 — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) February 16, 2026

Unveiled in August 2024, the Hanuman statue is recognised as the tallest of its kind in North America.

Community pushes back

Turcios’ comments sparked criticism online, especially from Indian‑American voices. Many defenders argued that immigrants and faith communities have long contributed to American society and that the US Constitution protects religious expression.

Temple members and supporters rejected Turcios’ political framing, saying the monument reflects the religious identity of Hindu Americans in the area. They highlighted that the temple complex was privately funded and welcomes visitors of all backgrounds.

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Supporters also pointed out that large religious symbols are common in the US, citing church spires, giant crosses, and Buddhist temples, and that the Hanuman statue similarly represents religious freedom and pluralism.

Focus on Turcios's earlier posts

The controversy also drew attention to Turcios’s earlier posts targeting immigrants, particularly Indians and Muslims. In one post about H‑1B visa holders, he said, “Frisco Residents are tired of the city government importing H‑1B workers from India when Americans can’t even afford homes or get jobs. Here, a resident calls out the fraud and abuse committed by Third‑World‑Aliens.”

In an earlier post, criticising Islam Turcios wrote, “This is not Islamabad, Pakistan, or Kabul, Afghanistan. This is Houston, Texas. Islam and Sharia Law is taking over many parts of Texas and America!! Why do we have conferences for SHARIA LAW??! Stop the INVASION!”