'That's a left hook black eye': Elon Musk leaves White House with bruised face and $175 bn savings

Elon Musk showed up to the White House with a black eye—and the internet exploded with theories.

The billionaire tech mogul stunned reporters Friday as he joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to mark the end of his 130-day stint leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk, 53, stood beside the president in a “Dogefather” T-shirt and matching cap, his right eye noticeably bruised.

“I’ve got a little shiner here,” Musk said when asked about the injury, quickly clarifying: “I wasn’t anywhere near France.” He claimed it came from roughhousing with his five-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii. “I said, ‘Go ahead, punch me in the face,’ and he did,” Musk quipped. “Turns out even a five-year-old punching you in the face…”

Social media exploded with speculation, with one user writing, “Yoo did Elon Musk get straight up punched in the face? That’s a left hook black eye if I’ve ever seen one.”

Despite the swirl of chatter, Trump praised Musk’s government tenure. “What Elon has done for America hasn’t been done in generations—his contributions are historic,” the president said, awarding Musk a ceremonial key to the White House, the same honor once given to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Musk’s DOGE department claimed to have saved $175 billion by slashing grants, contracts, and bureaucratic waste—a far cry from the promised $2 trillion, but still a number House Republicans plan to incorporate into appropriations. “This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning,” Musk said. “It’s like Buddhism—it’s a way of life.”

Trump echoed the sentiment. “This will be his last day, but not really. He will always be with us, helping all the way,” he said. “He’s going to be back and forth—I’ve got a feeling.”

As Musk transitions back to running Tesla, SpaceX, Starlink, and X full-time, he leaves Washington not just with a bruised eye—but a political profile elevated and a vow to remain Trump's adviser and ally.