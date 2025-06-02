'This isn't activism. It's a hate crime': John Spencer after Colorado attack leaves 6 elderly people injured

US-based urban warfare and military strategy expert John Spencer on Monday condemned the attack in Boulder, Colorado, which left six elderly people with burn injuries. Spencer said that this incident was not "activism but a hate crime.

He said that the incident has its roots in disinformation across the American streets, universities and neighbourhoods, coupled with the "demonisation of Israel" and the "dehumanisation of Jews."

"A terrorist attack in Boulder. This isn't 'activism'. It's a hate crime. It's terrorism. And it's been fueled by months of relentless disinformation, demonisation of Israel, and dehumanisation of Jews," Spencer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He linked the attack to the increasing antisemitic sentiment in the US, driven by genocidal incitement, Holocaust inversion, and the delegitimisation of Israel's right to exist.

"The chants of 'resistance by any means,' the glorification of October 7th, the lies about the IDF and the war -- it has all set the stage for this. Our universities, our streets, and now our neighbourhoods have become battlegrounds where hate is tolerated, even encouraged," the urban warfare expert noted.

On Sunday, a man threw Molotov cocktails and used a makeshift flamethrower to attack a group of people gathered to remember Israeli hostages in Colorado's Boulder. The incident left 6 people, aged between 67 to 88, injured.

While 4 victims were taken to the Boulder Community Hospital, two others were airlifted to the Aurora Hospital Burn Unit. One was seriously injured, whereas others received more minor injuries, Newsweek reported, citing local police.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified Mohamed Sabry Soliman as the man who attacked the group of people. Soliman also allegedly shouted "free Palestine" while attacking the group of people gathered to remember Israeli hostages, as per FBI Special Agent McCullough.

FBI director Kash Patel referred to the incident as a "targeted terror attack," whereas, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said that "it would be irresponsible for me to speculate on motive this early on."