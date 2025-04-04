‘Trillion-dollar interest bill...’: Ray Dalio sounds ‘financial heart attack’ alarm on looming US debt catastrophe

As the US debt spirals past $34 trillion, billionaire investor Ray Dalio is sounding the alarm. In a sharply worded post on X (formally Twitter), the Bridgewater Associates founder warned that America’s soaring debt and rising interest payments could soon trigger a “financial heart attack” — unless urgent action is taken. His comments came just as President Donald Trump’s latest round of reciprocal tariffs rippled through global markets, bringing renewed attention to the economic policies and risks shaping the world’s largest economy.

Ray Dalio has never shied away from bold economic predictions. This week, he issued one of his starkest yet, calling the US debt crisis a looming catastrophe that demands immediate intervention.

“The level of debt our country faces is unprecedented in all of history,” Dalio wrote on X. “If we don’t effectively deal with it — and soon — our system will experience a financial heart attack.”

It all comes down to the numbers. The US currently pays about a trillion dollars a year on interest… pic.twitter.com/O0WfhqCyo5 — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) April 4, 2025

According to Dalio, the US now spends about a trillion dollars annually on interest payments alone. Over the next year, the country must repay or refinance more than $9 trillion in debt — a staggering squeeze on government finances.

“This squeeze on spending simply isn’t sustainable,” he added. “If spending continues at its current rate, a supply-demand issue is inevitable. The good news is that this problem is manageable, so long as we act now.”

His warning comes as America’s national debt has surged past $34 trillion, driven by decades of deficit spending, tax cuts, military expenditures, and ballooning entitlement costs. The mounting interest burden is consuming an increasingly large share of the federal budget, potentially crowding out investments in infrastructure, education, and social programs.

While the US still benefits from strong credit ratings and global demand for the dollar, economists and policymakers are growing more vocal about the risks. Continued inaction, experts warn, could lead to long-term instability, higher borrowing costs, and a weakening of US financial leadership.

Dalio’s post triggered a wave of responses on social media. One user noted, “The US debt crisis isn’t occurring in isolation. Rising defense spending and a $1.1 trillion deficit in the first half of fiscal 2024 indicate structural challenges in the U.S. budget. Meanwhile, global efforts to address debt, as seen in the 2023 Summit, suggest that international cooperation could play a role in mitigating the crisis.”

Another comment struck at the heart of the systemic issue: “It’s about honesty. To create demand we borrow money. But we would have to relocate money from rich people to consumers... Loans instead of redistribution is the problem.”

Dalio’s endorsement of Trump’s tariff logic — rare among financial elites — adds another layer to the ongoing debate over America’s economic direction, as both fiscal and trade policies are pushed to their breaking points.