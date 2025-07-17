President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that Coca-Cola has agreed to start using real cane sugar in its US beverages, moving away from high-fructose corn syrup. The announcement follows pressure from Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, who has raised health concerns over common food additives, including corn syrup.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump posted on Truth Social. “I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola.”

Coca-Cola did not explicitly confirm a recipe change but responded with cautious acknowledgement. A company spokesperson said, “We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm,” adding that more information on “new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon.”

In the same post, Trump added: “This will be a very good move by them – You’ll see. It’s just better!”

Different versions of Coca-Cola in the US

Currently, Coca-Cola sold in the US is typically sweetened with high-fructose corn syrup, while versions sold in countries like Mexico, the UK, and Australia often use cane sugar. The suggested change would mark a significant shift in formulation for the US market.

The move aligns with Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” campaign, which calls for removing corn syrup, seed oils, and artificial dyes from consumer products. Kennedy has also criticised excessive sugar consumption and is reportedly planning to revise the nation’s dietary guidelines later this year.

In April, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey told investors the company is working to reduce sugar in its drinks, including recipe changes and expanded product offerings.

However, the prospect of replacing corn syrup is drawing sharp resistance from the agricultural sector. John Bode, President and CEO of the Corn Refiners Association, warned the switch could have economic fallout. “Replacing high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar would cost thousands of American food manufacturing jobs, depress farm income, and boost imports of foreign sugar, all with no nutritional benefit,” he said in a statement.

While Trump’s administration pushes for dietary reform, the president himself is known for his long-standing affection for Diet Coke, which contains the artificial sweetener aspartame. During his first term, Trump famously had a Diet Coke button installed on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.