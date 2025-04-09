Trump pauses reciprocal tariff effects for 90 days, continues with 'substantially lowered' 10% duties for this period

President Donald Trump made a significant announcement on Wednesday, revealing a 90-day pause on the full implementation of his new tariffs for select countries. As part of the temporary adjustment, he also introduced a substantially lowered reciprocal tariff of 10%, effective immediately.

While the pause offers some relief to certain nations, Trump took a firmer stance against China, raising the tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%. The move, as Trump explained in a social media post, was due to the “lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets.”

In his statement, Trump pointed to the international response that led to his decision. “More than 75 countries” had contacted U.S. officials, including representatives from the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, seeking to negotiate solutions to trade, tariffs, currency manipulation, and other concerns. Trump praised these countries for not retaliating against the U.S. and, in response, authorized the 90-day pause with a lowered reciprocal tariff during this period.

Trump’s full statement on Truth Social reads:

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.

Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"