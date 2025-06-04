Trump set June 4 deadline for countries to submit their ‘best offers’ for trade

The Trump administration has set a deadline for countries to make their best offers on trade negotiations – Wednesday (June 4). White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that the US government has asked countries to make their best offers as US officials ramp up efforts to deliver multiple agreements.

The administration is asking countries to list their best proposals on tariff and quota offers for purchase of US industrial and agricultural products and plans to remedy any non-tariff barriers.

The US has promised answers “within days” with an indication of a “landing zone” including what tariff rates countries can expect once the 90-day pause expires on July 8. “I can confirm the merits and the content of the letter. USTR sent this letter to all of our trading partners just to give them a friendly reminder that the deadline is coming up," Leavitt said.

Other items requested by the Trump administration include any commitments on digital trade and economic security, along with country-specific commitments, according to the letter.

The document suggests an urgency within the Trump administration to complete deals against the deadline it had itself set. So far only the trade deal with the UK has been finalised and announced, despite White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett repeating that many deals are close to completion.

While it is unclear which countries are supposed to have received the letter, it is believed to have been directed at countries with active negotiations. The US is in talks with the European Union, Japan, Vietnam and India, among others.

However, a source told news agency Reuters that the EU has not received any letter from Donald Trump asking the countries to submit their best offer on trade negotiations by Wednesday.