Tulsi Gabbard releases declassified intelligence on more than 120 US-funded biolabs across 30 countries

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard on Friday released newly declassified intelligence that she says provides fresh evidence of longstanding US government funding for more than 120 biological laboratories across over 30 countries, including facilities in Ukraine.

The disclosure comes as President Donald Trump's administration intensifies efforts to curb federal support for gain-of-function research and tighten oversight of overseas biological programs.

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Announcing the release on X, Gabbard said the documents contain "never before seen intelligence" and support Trump's executive order aimed at ending taxpayer funding for what she described as dangerous gain-of-function research.

"Today, I'm releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine," Gabbard wrote on X.

Today, I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine.



In support of President Trump‘s Executive Order to end federal funding of dangerous gain of function… pic.twitter.com/RkPHnAbka9 — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 12, 2026

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Ukraine facilities

According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the newly declassified material reveals that several US-funded laboratories were located in countries around the world, including Ukraine, where the ongoing conflict with Russia has heightened concerns over the security of biological facilities.

The ODNI said intelligence agencies had previously warned that a US-funded laboratory in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens and could be vulnerable to Russian attacks, seizure or accidental damage.

The agency did not publicly identify every facility or specify the exact pathogens involved.

Gabbard alleges lack of transparency

In a statement accompanying the release, Gabbard accused previous administrations and public health officials of withholding information about the existence and funding of the laboratories from the American public.

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"Until now, evidence regarding the full existence and funding of these laboratories had been knowingly withheld from the American people," she said.

Gabbard further alleged that some politicians, health officials and members of the Biden administration's national security team had dismissed or attacked those who questioned the existence of US-funded overseas laboratories.

She specifically criticized former White House officials and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that the public had been misled about the extent of such programs.

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Gain-of-function research

According to the ODNI, some of the laboratories currently or previously conducted research involving hazardous and highly contagious pathogens. In certain cases, the agency said, the work may have included gain-of-function research — experiments that alter pathogens to better understand how diseases evolve or spread.

Such research has remained highly controversial since the COVID-19 pandemic, with supporters arguing it improves preparedness against future outbreaks and critics warning that it could pose catastrophic risks if pathogens escape containment.

"Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact, politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration's national security team lied to the American people about the existence of US-funded and supported biolabs," Gabbard said.

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Trump's executive order

The latest disclosure follows President Trump's Executive Order 14292, signed on May 25, 2025, which seeks to halt federal funding for gain-of-function research conducted abroad.

According to Gabbard, the administration intends to improve transparency and strengthen oversight of biological research programs.

She said the ODNI has already directed the Intelligence Community to expand intelligence collection on overseas laboratories. The effort, she added, has begun producing additional information about research activities and clinical trials underway at some facilities, raising what she described as ethical, financial and national security concerns.

The ODNI said it will continue working with other federal agencies to determine where the laboratories are located, what pathogens they contain and what research is being conducted.

The declassified documents are expected to add to the long-running debate over biological research, pathogen safety and government accountability that has intensified since the COVID-19 pandemic.

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