Umar Khalid case: US lawmakers appeal to govt on prolonged detention without trial

Eight Democratic lawmakers in the United States Congress have written to India’s Ambassador in Washington, urging Indian authorities to grant bail to activist Umar Khalid and ensure that his trial begins without further delay, citing concerns over prolonged pretrial detention and adherence to international legal norms.

The letter, led by Representatives Jim McGovern and Jamie Raskin, questions Khalid’s continued incarceration for more than five years without the commencement of trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Khalid, a former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University, was arrested in September 2020 in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots and has remained in custody since.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Besides McGovern and Raskin, the signatories include Senators Chris Van Hollen and Peter Welch, and Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Jan Schakowsky, Rashida Tlaib and Lloyd Doggett.

While emphasising their “respect for India’s democratic institutions,” the lawmakers raised concerns over how such extended detention without trial aligns with international standards of justice and due process. They sought clarity on why judicial proceedings in Khalid’s case have not begun despite more than five years having passed since his arrest, and flagged what they described as the extended use of pretrial detention under India’s anti-terror law and its broader implications for civil liberties.

McGovern later reiterated the demand publicly after meeting Khalid’s parents in Washington earlier this month. “Earlier this month, I met with the parents of Umar Khalid, who has been jailed in India for over five years without trial,” he wrote in a social media post, adding that he and Raskin were leading colleagues in calling on Indian authorities to grant Khalid bail and a fair, timely trial in line with international law. According to the letter, some of the lawmakers met Khalid’s parents earlier in December.

Advertisement

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently met Khalid’s parents and wrote a note that was shared on social media by Khalid’s partner, Banojyotsna. In the message, Mamdani said he often reflected on Khalid’s words about resisting bitterness and said it was a pleasure to meet his parents.

The letter by US lawmakers comes when a court has granted Khalid limited interim relief. On December 11, a Delhi court allowed him interim bail from December 16 to 29 to attend his sister’s wedding subject to strict conditions.

As part of the interim bail, Khalid was directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with two sureties of the same amount. The court imposed restrictions on social media use, limited his interactions to family, relatives and friends, and required him to remain at his residence or wedding-related venues. He was also instructed not to contact any witnesses, to share his mobile number with the investigating officer, and to surrender back to custody on December 29.

Advertisement

Khalid has previously received interim bail on similar grounds, including a seven-day release last year to attend a wedding, and temporary relief in 2022.

Charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly and multiple offences under the UAPA, Khalid is one of six accused in the case. The others — Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meera Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman and Md Saleem Khan — have also remained in custody for more than five years.