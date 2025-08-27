US analyst calls Donald Trump a Hindi expletive; host says sometimes you can’t replace that word

A professor and prominent US analyst on South Asia called US President Donald Trump a rather unparliamentary but oft-used expletive in Hindi parlance while discussing his policies on live television. The video of the interview has since gone viral.

Georgetown University professor Christine Fair called Trump a “ch***ya” in an interview with a Pakistani channel. Fair was talking about the deteriorating ties between New Delhi and Washington, when she lamented about the current state of affairs.

“Unfortunately, many of the Trump officials are not terribly expert in their fields,” she said, adding that the situation is complicated. The US bureaucracy has really worked hard towards this relationship with India for the past 25 years, but a lot of them have been emaciated, she said. Fair said a lot of expertise in the current bureaucracy has been lost.

“The optimist in me says that the bureaucracy will hold it together but the pessimist in me say this is only six months, and we have got four years of this ‘ch***ya’,” she said to anchor and British Pakistani geo-strategic analyst, Dr Moeed Pirzada.

As he continued to laugh at her remarks, she said she can’t continue to live in the US for four years. Pirzada pointed out objections his viewers had over his own usage of the term. Fair, however, insisted, “But he is a ch***ya!”

“Such is the humongous importance of the word ch***ya that at times you cannot describe the importance of the situation without using it,” he said. She said that her Virginia licence plate is also ch***ya.

The exchange between Fair and Pirzada came as experts across the world tried to make sense of Trump’s policies, as well as his distancing of New Delhi. Not only Trump but officials from his administration have vocally criticised and sought sweeping changes in the policies that have for long bolstered the ties between both the countries. Many experts have said that Trump’s unfair and unwarranted treatment of New Delhi will cost a robust relationship, built over 25 long years.