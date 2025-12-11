US authorises sale of $686 mn package of advanced tech, support for F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan 

The United States has authorised the sale of advanced technology and support for F-16 fighter jets, valued at USD 686 million, to Pakistan.

The approval came from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in a congressional notification, according to Dawn’s report on Thursday.

Included in the package are Link–16 communication systems, cryptographic equipment, avionics upgrades, training and full logistical support.

In the DSCA notification, officials argued the sale aligns with U.S. foreign policy and national security interests by enabling Pakistan to maintain interoperability with American and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism operations and potential future contingencies.

Officials also emphasised that the package aims to modernise Pakistan’s F-16s and address safety concerns in current operations.

The notice indicated the sale would help Pakistan sustain its capability to counter evolving threats by updating and refurbishing its Block 52 and Mid-Life Upgrade F-16 variants.

These updates will provide more "seamless integration and interoperability between the Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force in combat operations, exercises, and training, and refurbishment will extend the aircraft life through 2040 while addressing critical flight safety concerns," the letter adds.

The letter also emphasises that Pakistan is prepared to utilise the technology, stating that the country "has shown a commitment to maintaining its military forces and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces."

It also addresses regional concerns, asserting that “the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

The total estimated value of the sale is USD 686 million, with major defence equipment valued at USD 37 million and other items at USD 649 million.

The letter concludes that the sale "will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States" while ensuring that Pakistan can continue to operate its F-16 fleet safely and effectively.

(With PTI inputs)