US Election 2024 Results: Donald Trump elected 47th President of US, crosses 270 mark defeating Kamala Harris

In a stunning political comeback, Donald J. Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States, defeating incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris in a decisive victory on Wednesday. Trump's campaign centred on promises to restore the "American dream" and revitalize the nation's economy, resonating with voters across the country.

Backed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, Trump returns to the White House after losing the presidency to Democratic candidate Joe Biden in 2020. His victory in the 2024 election marks a significant turnaround, as many had doubted his chances following a controversial exit and ongoing legal challenges earlier this year.

World leaders have already started to send their congratulations to the 47th President-elect, who will be only the second man in history to serve two non-consecutive terms as president.

The first one to congratulate Trump was none other than the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” says Netanyahu, adding “This is a huge victory!”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also congratulated 78-year-old Trump for his possible second term. “The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much-needed victory for the World!” Orban said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated his friend on his historic election victory. “As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” Modi said in a post on X.

In a statement following his victory, Trump declared, "We will make America great again," as he addressed supporters who celebrated his return to political power.

The election results highlighted Trump's strength in crucial swing states. Early projections indicated that he won North Carolina and maintained a narrow lead in other key battlegrounds, including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. His ability to reclaim Georgia, a state he lost in the previous election, further solidified his position and provided a boost to the Republican Party.

Despite facing scepticism due to his tumultuous first term and legal troubles, Trump’s campaign effectively shifted the narrative, focusing on a bold agenda for his second term. Key elements of his plan include mass deportation initiatives, a new Muslim travel ban, tariffs on imported goods, and the establishment of "freedom cities" on federal land.